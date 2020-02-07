Field narrows for candidates for Indiana Governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The race for Indiana governor is now down to one Democrat and one Republican. A Libertarian candidate could be nominated later this year.

Republican incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb and Democrat businessman Woody Myers are the only two candidates to qualify for the Primary Election. Several Democrats and one Republican dropped out before Friday's deadline.

Myers is a former Indiana state health commissioner. He says he will focus on fixing the state’s healthcare system, education issues, and environmental concerns.

“Hoosiers are ready for a change. Hoosiers know that the leadership we have today isn’t working for most Hoosiers," Meyers said. "Those at the top of the food chain are doing really well but the rest of the state is not.”

Governor Holcomb says the economy is thriving under his leadership and he will build on that success if re-elected.

“We want to continue to grow in Indiana, grow opportunity most importantly, we want Hoosiers to know that they can go as far as they are willing to work to go," Holcomb said.

Fundraising is going to be a challenge for Myers. So far, his campaign account says he has raised $180,000. Holcomb’s account has more than $7 million.

“We’re not going to stop, there are new people wanting to help us every day and of course fundraising will be a key aspect of what we do," said Myers.

There are still some questions in the months ahead, like Myers’ running mate or whether the Presidential Primary may cut funding opportunities from state Democrats. Myers says that’s possible but he won’t use it as an excuse.

“People say is it a marathon or a sprint? And I say, it’s both. You gotta behave every day like it’s a sprint but you have to behave over the long term like it’s a marathon so we’ve gotta put our track shoes on and do our absolute best," said Myers.

Tech business leader Josh Owens dropped out of the race earlier this week and endorsed Myers.

State Republicans announced Brian Roth didn’t get enough support to be on the ticket in May but hope he stays involved with the party.