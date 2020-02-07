Heart-healthy recipes for American Heart Month

For American Heart Month, registered dietitian Kim Galeaz discusses the benefits of heart-healthy foods and shares some recipes.

Cocoa Chile Rubbed Pork Tenderloin

Cocoa Chile Rub

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons ancho chile pepper

1 teaspoon chipotle chile pepper

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

½ teaspoon ground roasted Saigon cinnamon

1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar

1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt

Pork

2 pork tenderloins (2 ¼ to 2½ pounds total), trimmed

Preheat oven to 425⁰F. Whisk rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Rub all mixture over both tenderloins, completely coating and pressing into tenderloins thoroughly. Place tenderloins on lightly greased rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, or until temperature in center of pork is 145°F. Remove pork from oven and let it rest 3 minutes before slicing. Makes about 8 servings.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD

Triple Cherry Sauce

1 can (15 oz.) unsweetened tart cherries, drained and juice reserved

½ – 1 cup 100% tart cherry juice

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

¾ cup dried tart cherries

¼ – ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1-2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

Drain cherries and reserve juice. Add enough additional 100% tart cherry juice to make 1 1/3 cups total liquid. In a small bowl, stir cornstarch into ¼ cup cherry liquid. In a small saucepan, combine cornstarch mixture with remaining juice, canned cherries, brown sugar and dried cherries. Cook, stirring nearly constantly, until mixture boils and thickens. Remove from heat and stir in Dijon mustard and red wine vinegar. Taste, add a smidgen more brown sugar if you want it slightly sweeter.

Serve immediately warm or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. Makes about 2 ½ cups total sauce.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Barley Salad with Brussels Sprouts, Walnuts and Cherries

3 cups cooked barley (quick-cooking, follow box directions)

1 cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts

¾ cup dried tart cherries

Oven Roasted Brussels sprouts

1 – 1 ¼ pounds fresh Brussels sprouts

3-4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper

Balsamic dressing

6 tablespoons good quality balsamic vinegar

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

In a large bowl, toss cooked barley with walnuts and dried cherries. Set aside. Heat oven to 452⁰F. Trim very small white tips on Brussels sprouts, remove wilted/yellow leaves and cut in half vertically. Toss sprouts in a bowl along with 3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast until sprouts are caramelized and slightly tender, about 20 to 27 minutes. While sprouts cook, whisk all dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Add cooked Brussels sprouts to barley-cherry-walnut mixture in large bowl, toss slightly. Add one-half the dressing for starters, stirring well. Add additional dressing in small increments, as barley does tend to soak up the dressing. Serve warm, at room temperature or cold. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy 4 to 5 days.

Makes about 6 ½ cups salad (8-12 servings)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD