Indianapolis man, woman arrested in connection with Greendale bank robbery

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind.– Police say two Indianapolis residents were arrested Thursday evening on charges related to a Greendale bank robbery.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the U.S. Bank on Ridge Avenue in Greendale. Greendale sits on the Indiana-Ohio border just west of Elizabethtown.

Investigators say a man wearing a disguise entered the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the teller. The suspect left the bank in a Buick after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

Not long after, police spotted a Buick parked near the bank. It was unoccupied but the engine was still running.

Surveillance cameras from the area show a man matching the suspect’s description parked the Buick and got into a red Dodge Charger that was being driven by someone else.

Police say the Buick was reported stolen out of Indianapolis.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, an Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper spotted a Charger matching the suspect car’s description on I-74 approaching Indianapolis. The trooper pulled the car over.

Edward Collier, 44, and Rheonia Jackson, 24, were inside the car, along with “US currency, a handgun, and other evidence related to the bank robbery,” according to ISP.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Dearborn County Jail on charges of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.