× Man killed at Muncie Walmart, suspect in custody after high-speed chase

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one dead at in a Walmart parking lot.

The Muncie police chief confirmed that officers responded to the Walmart at 1501 E. 29th Street around 11:18 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, not breathing and bleeding from his mouth.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Muncie police received information about a possible suspect and a vehicle description and began a search.

The suspect was said by witnesses to be a Yorktown man in his early 30s and driving a Dodge Dakota pickup.

Around 12:45 a.m., police located a Dodge Dakota, and a chase began after the driver refused to pull over.

According to police, the chase was soon over, the suspect was taken into custody and officers found a shell casing on the floor of the truck.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.