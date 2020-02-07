Police: Persons of interest detained after Greendale bank robbery

GREENDALE, Ind. — Authorities in Greendale said an investigation of a Thursday bank robbery is underway.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) and Greendale Police Department began an investigation after a man robbed the US Bank on Ridge Avenue around 1 p.m.

Police said the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money from the bank teller.

The man left the bank after the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

ISP is describing the suspect as a black male wearing a hat, glasses, fake beard, gloves, and a coat depicting playing cards.

Police believe the man possibly left the area in an orange colored Dodge Charger with a sunroof and rear spoiler.

Information gathered led authorities to believe he may have been traveling to the Indianapolis area.

ISP troopers saw a vehicle matching the description on westbound I-74 approaching Indianapolis shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained two people who are considered persons of interest pending further investigation.

ISP and Greendale police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any additional information about the bank robbery should call the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at (812)689-5000 or the Greendale Police Department at (812)537-1321.