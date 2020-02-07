× Snowy start to Saturday; pattern remains busy!

Flurries and pockets of light snow continue as we begin our Friday morning! In the overnight, some areas received a dusting of snow, out in eastern/southeastern Indiana snow totals ranged from 1″ to 2″, since yesterday evening. It is still quite slick in spots and some caution will be needed out-the-door, along with a few school delays anticipated.

By this afternoon, flurries will taper and some peeks of sun will be available, as highs only warm to lower to middle 30’s. A steady, light breeze will add to the chill but the brighter skies should help to ease the cold at times.

This evening should be dry and fairly quiet through midnight! Overnight, a new band of snow will arrive from the west. This will bring light snow chances through Saturday morning with accumulations. It appears an inch or less for downtown, with possibly a band of 1″ to 2″ across our southern counties. This will mark our third morning in a row of slick conditions.

Sunday will bring a brief period of wintry mix by the afternoon before switching quickly to all rain! Pattern stays busy but a break is coming by Monday afternoon…