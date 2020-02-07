Snowy start to Saturday; pattern remains busy!

Posted 5:38 AM, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 05:43AM, February 7, 2020

Flurries and pockets of light snow continue as we begin our Friday morning! In the overnight, some areas received a dusting of snow, out in eastern/southeastern Indiana snow totals ranged from 1″ to 2″, since yesterday evening. It is still quite slick in spots and some caution will be needed out-the-door, along with a few school delays anticipated.

By this afternoon, flurries will taper and some peeks of sun will be available, as highs only warm to lower to middle 30’s. A steady, light breeze will add to the chill but the brighter skies should help to ease the cold at times.

This evening should be dry and fairly quiet through midnight! Overnight, a new band of snow will arrive from the west. This will bring light snow chances through Saturday morning with accumulations. It appears an inch or less for downtown, with possibly a band of 1″ to 2″ across our southern counties. This will mark our third morning in a row of slick conditions.

Sunday will bring a brief period of wintry mix by the afternoon before switching quickly to all rain! Pattern stays busy but a break is coming by Monday afternoon…

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.