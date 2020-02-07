× Tracking accumulating snow to start off the weekend

It’s been chilly and widely scattered snow showers made an appearance for some of across central Indiana. However, overall, it’s been a rather quiet finish to the work week. The sun made an appearance and even though temperatures didn’t rise much above freezing, it helped melt away the light coating of snow we developed over the past couple days.

We stay cool and mainly dry through the evening hours with wind chills in the mid 20s. The roads were in pretty good shape for most of the area but a few slick spots can’t be ruled out, due to refreezing of some of the melted ice and snow. Really, there isn’t much concern for slick roads until the overnight hours when a clipper system will bring us a quick coating of snow.

That system was moving through central Illinois on Friday evening and is expected to start moving into our western counties late Friday night, mainly after 11 pm. The nature of this system is a quick moving one that doesn’t have abundant moisture available with it. So, it’s not going to last long and it’s not going to dump heavy snow totals. Accumulations less than 1″ are most likely across central Indiana with some isolated areas seeing up to 2″. The bulk of the snow departs by day break but we’ll keep flurries and widely scattered snow in the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Be careful if you’ll be on the roads overnight or early Saturday as they could become slick.

We’re tracking another wintry system to finish off the weekend. A wintry mix developing on Sunday afternoon will change over to all rain by the evening, melting away any snow accumulations from Saturday. Temperatures Monday morning will be well above freezing, so roads will be wet, not icy. Stay tuned as we are closely watching more active weather expected to arrive late next week.