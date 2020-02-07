Truck driver who caused deadly I-465 crash set to officially change plea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The semi-truck driver accused of killing a mom and her twin daughters in a deadly crash last year is expected to ​officially change his plea.

Bruce Pollard ​agreed to plead guilty but mentally ill in January, for the chain reaction crash on I-465 last year.

He is looking at serving anywhere from three to nine years behind bars.

The plea deal has been signed by the defense and the prosecution, but ultimately the judge will have the final say.

Officials say Pollard failed to follow warning signs for construction before the crash. Witnesses recalled Pollard speeding and not braking when he hit the car with Alanna Koons and her twin 18-month-old daughters inside.

From the moment Pollard was arrested, his mental health has been concern. Doctors eventually ruled Pollard competent to stand trial for reckless homicide.

Last month, he changed that plea to guilty, but mentally ill. That means Pollard will get psychiatric treatment while serving jail time.

He is set to appear in front of the judge at 3 p.m. Friday.