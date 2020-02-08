One America kicks off 500 Fest with 3-Miler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It’s February but the Circle City is already kicking off events for the month of May.

Saturday morning the One America 500 Festival held its 3-Miler presented by OrthoIndy. At least 2,000 runners and walkers participated. This is the first of three races leading up to the month of May before the mini-marathon on May 2nd.

500 festival officials tell us the people are what make these events a moment to remember.

“There’s so much energy in these events. and the whole city the state and even the nation comes together. And just everyone has a part in making this a big celebration throughout the entire month of May,” said 500 Festival, Digital Marketing Manager, Maggie LaMar.

One America has two more races before the mini-marathon.

6- Miler: March 7th

10- Miler: April 4th

Mini-Marathon: May 2nd

To register for any of the races, click here.