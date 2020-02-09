Churches preparing for ‘special’ Sunday service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Sunday faith leaders are preparing for a different Sunday service. 50 churches across the Circle City will be addressing the recent violence in the Circle City.

This is their response to the first quadruple murder in five years, last Wednesday. Many faith leaders say that it's finally time that everyone becomes involved and learns how this violence is continuing to tear the city apart.

"We’re really going to have a conversation about what’s really been going on in the city over the last four years. And particularly the last nine months. And then the first two months of this year where we have seen a real dramatic surge in the violence,” said Barnes United Method Church, Reverend Charles Harrison.

Harrison is also the President of the Ten Point Coalition. What these faith leaders are doing is different than before. This time around their not only addressing it with leaders but for those everyday people in their congregation.

“What we hope will happen is, that there will be a mobilization of all faith leaders across the city. And for us to try to come together as one voice. We have a lot of different groups and normally we work in our own silos. But can we do it together,” said Harrison.

Most of the church’s services will begin at 10 a.m., Sunday morning. Check-in with your neighborhood churches to see if they're addressing the gun violence as well.