× Crash on I-65 in Boone County causes injuries, lane closures

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A crash on I-65 northbound near mile marker 146 has resulted in temporary lane closures and injuries, according to officials.

Indiana State Police have reported minor injuries after a collision between vehicles.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as the left two lanes will be closed for roughly 45 minutes, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.