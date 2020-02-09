IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers react to Senate acquittal vote, State of the Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - This week, Indiana lawmakers are reacting to a consequential week in politics, after President Trump was acquitted by the Senate to end the impeachment trial that dominated the conversation in Washington in recent weeks.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told reporters he was ready to move on, and disagreed with those like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) who felt the President should have apologized.

"I think it's been cruel and unusual punishment to have to go through the whole process when the case was ill founded (and) purely partisan," said Braun.

The final vote to acquit was largely along party lines, with Braun and Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) both voting to clear the President.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the only Republican senator to vote to convict the President, splitting his vote on the two articles of impeachment.

"An acquittal means very little if the trial was rigged," said Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN). "This President betrayed the American people and violated his oath of office. Americans won't soon forget that."

In the video above, Indiana lawmakers also react to the President's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

"I think he gave a great speech," said Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN), who touted the economy in his district and across the country.

"President Trump was simply not being honest with the American people in his address," said Carson. "His pledge to protect Americans’ health care, and vital lifelines like Medicare and Social Security, don’t line up with his record."

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) also weighed in, sharing his thoughts on Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who famously ripped up a copy of the speech as the President concluded his remarks.

Banks called Pelosi's actions "disrespectful and uncalled for" in a post on Twitter this past week.

