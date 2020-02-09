Rain continues overnight; tracking more wintry weather and much colder air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain will continue through the night and into early Monday morning. The slick, icy roads from earlier Sunday are becoming just wet roads as temperatures have warmed above freezing. It was "fun" while it lasted. The quick burst of snow earlier brought thunder and a light coating. The warmer temperatures and rain are in the process of melting all that snow away.

We picked up another 0.3" of snow in Indianapolis today. Keeping the seasonal snowfall deficit still very close to 7.5".

Our focus for the rest of Sunday into Monday is just rainfall. We've already picked up over half an inch of rain in Indianapolis for the day. Many areas will likely see 24-hour rainfall totals close to the 1" range by the time this system moves out Monday morning.

Rain eases by early Monday morning, however, there will still be some scattered showers in the areas. Mainly east and south of Indianapolis. We'll spend Monday afternoon on the dry but cloudy side. Temperatures on Monday will likely be at their warmest just after midnight before falling into the mid 30s around daybreak and slowly rising back near 40-degrees by the afternoon.

We have a brief dry period, Monday afternoon and Tuesday, before more wet weather returns. By Wednesday we'll be tracking another system that will likely bring us mixed precipitation in the form of rain, sleet and snow. This could be another day where we see dicey conditions for the evening commute. We'll continue to watch this system closely and bring you updates on the track, timing and impacts.

Much colder air is set to arrive as we head toward Valentine's Day on Friday. While the work week ends with lots of sunshine, the sun won't do much to help warm us up.