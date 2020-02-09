Woman hit by car and killed on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman was hit by a car and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis late Saturday night.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on the southbound lanes of Michigan Road before it crosses 86th Street.
Police say a woman was crossing the street at approximately 9:00 p.m. Saturday and was hit by a car.
Medics transported the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition but she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The name of the victim has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.