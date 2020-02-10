Conversations at IMPD’s Coffee with the Chief event bring up recent homicides

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- City residents are talking directly with the top cop at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

It's been a violent few weeks in Indianapolis.

Chief Randal Taylor spoke to the issue at a McDonald's restaurant Monday during IMPD's Coffee with the Chief event.

Other officers joined the chief, and Mayor Joe Hogsett attended the event as well .

IMPD is growing increasingly concerned after another homicide Monday morning in Fountain Square. Chief Taylor recounted the quadruple homicide last Wednesday, and the separate murder of a Subway employee, who was killed during an armed robbery in late January.

"The thing that I'm concerned about with them is if you're willing to do that in that type of situation, then I don't know what you're willing to do with the rest of the public. And I don't want to find out. I want to get these guys into custody as quickly as we can," said Chief Taylor.

The police chief is encouraging the public to speak out if they know anything related to the recent homicides. He even mentioned an upcoming plan to get more tips during investigations.

"It's something about the mentality and this willingness to take peoples' lives, or at least harm people, that has got me the most concerned," shared Taylor.

Coffee with the Chief is one way IMPD hopes to build relationships with the community.

"Hopefully, people feel more comfortable with sharing either their ideas or their information about what's going on in the community," said Taylor.

Chief Taylor was asked if the number of homicides should be considered a crisis, a term he says he is "willing to go with."

Anyone with information about crime in their community is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).