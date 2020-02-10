IU law student dies after being struck by SUV at Bloomington intersection

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – An Indiana law school student died after being struck by an SUV while crossing the street over the weekend.
According to the Bloomington Police Department, 25-year-old Purva Sethi was crossing Washington Street when the 2019 Ford Expedition hit her around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. She was crossing the street legally and had the right of way, police said.
The driver of the SUV had stopped at the red light on Third Street. He looked to the left to make sure there was no oncoming traffic and then made a right turn.
The driver didn’t see a pedestrian, he told police, but realized his vehicle had run over something. When he pulled his vehicle over, he saw Sethi lying in the road. She died from her injuries.
The driver showed no signs of impairment, police said, but a blood draw was taken, which is standard procedure in such cases.
The Maurer School of Law sent an email to students and staff about Sethi's death:
It is with great sadness that I write with tragic news. I have been told that earlier this evening 3L Purva Sethi was struck and killed by a vehicle in downtown Bloomington. Purva’s parents have been notified, and her family is flying to Bloomington. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her family, her fiancé, and her loved ones.
We are heartbroken by this tragic event. We are sorry to have to impart it by email, but Purva was beloved by our community, and we wanted to get the word out as quickly as possible. The Law School is in contact with IU campus and university offices, and we hope to have counselors available Monday. Dean Orenstein and Director Beck in Student Affairs encourage you to reach out to them if you would like to talk.
The Law School does not have much information. I will write again with details for where to send condolences and other information as soon as I have it. The Law School will hold a memorial depending on family wishes. For now our hearts go out to Purva's family during this time of loss and grief.