Oscar moment re-ignites conversation about workplace hair discrimination

An Oscar moment is re-igniting a conversation about hair discrimination at the workplace.

Hair Love won the academy award for best animated short Sunday night.

It tells the story a black father struggling to style his daughter’s hair.

"Hair Love was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation. We wanted to normalize black hair," said Matthew A. Cherry while accepting the award.

The filmmakers used their acceptance speech to advocate for the Crown Act, which bans discrimination based on natural hairstyles.

California, New York and New Jersey have passed the law.

We talked to the chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, who told us she hopes to propose the Crown Act in Indiana next year.

"I think we've come to a time now during this century that everyone should be accepted and not discriminated against if they're gonna wear their natural hair," said State Rep. Robin Shackleford.

"We want to be more inclusive here in Indiana. We want people to be themselves and represent who they are."

Others are currently considering a version of this law.