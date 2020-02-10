Two Indianapolis sisters on a mission to support children with autism in foster care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two Indy sisters are on a mission to give children in foster care the support they need despite their diagnosis.

Ausome Indy co-founder Kate Miller says she knows how hard having a child with autism is. It took her more than a year to get her son diagnosed.

“It was a very challenging time just understanding what to do next, who to call, what resources are out there, and what the process looks like," she explained.

Miller says that process is so much more difficult for Hoosier families without the resources or for children currently in the foster care system.

A year ago, the two sisters formed Ausome Indy to help children in the system.

“We thought let’s start small. Let’s start with sensory tools and communication devices that are tangible items we can obtain or children that we know kids need," explained Ausome Indy co-founder Ellen Kovacinski.

So far, they’ve already created a new sensory space in DCS in Marion County and hope to have two more rooms completed by summer.

“Being able to create your own space, control things, do things the way you want to do then, in a safe space, is really important for those kiddos.”

Ausome Indy is entirely funded by donors. They have fundraiser coming up in April to raise money for the two other sensory rooms.

Ausome Indy’s Cocktails for a Cause