A quiet day before a winter storm takes aim across Indiana!

Cloudy and dry out-the-door this morning locally, as a new wave skirts south along the Ohio River! A weak chance for flurries through mid-morning at best and most well south of downtown. Some clouds will begin to thin by this afternoon with a limited spot of sun in the mix. Temperatures later today will rise into the lower 40s, marking a fairly quiet and seasonal day!

Tonight will remain dry and turn colder in the overnight hours, down to the middle to upper 20s by Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, a winter storm will take aim for the state! Around 3 p.m. a light wintry mix will begin to fall in Indianapolis. This may start out as sleet, rain and snow for the city OR just wet snow! As the storm deepens and colder air works into the column of air...ice and snow look likely to fall in the city! Just north of downtown, heavier snow will fall creating much slower travel by the evening rush in spots! If you live south of I-70, mostly rain changing to snow by late evening and into Thursday morning.

Here's what we know as of right now—this will impact the evening rush hour Wednesday! A wintry mix looks likely of ice and snow for Indianapolis. A heavy snow band will set-up with up to 6" in spots in Indiana (northern half).

What we don't know at this time is where the heaviest of the snow will fall. We feel confident that somewhere from Indianapolis and points north, heavy snow will fall, but at this time we can't quite pinpoint where that exact location will be. We still have roughly 30+ hours before this arrives, so more updates coming! Bottom line is some will be shoveling and others will get steady rain! If you live north of downtown, time to do some stretching!