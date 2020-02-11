× Customers in for surprise at new Noble Roman’s restaurant in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG Ind. – The President and CEO of Noble Roman’s promises a surprise for guests at their newest standalone concept restaurant in central Indiana.

Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub will open up in late March, 2020 inside the Green Street Depot, a new mixed-use development. The pizzeria will offer more than two dozen beers and wines. Noble Roman’s promises to include craft beer and local favorites in their selection. The restaurant will also feature a self-serve root beer tap.

Scott Mobley, the President and CEO of Noble Roman’s, stated in a news release that the restaurant will include a “surprise addition.”

“None of the other locations have it, and we’ll leave it at that until we get close to the grand opening late in March!” Mobley said.

Noble Roman’s operates four Craft Pizza & Pubs in Westfield, Whitestown, Fishers, and Carmel. Franchised locations are currently open in Lafayette and Evansville. A third franchise is under development in Kokomo.