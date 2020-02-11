DPW to have full call-out ahead of expected freezing rain, snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has announced that a full call-out of 80 trucks will begin pre-treating roads Wednesday morning ahead of expected freezing rain and snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday.

DPW says crews will remain at full strength through at least Friday evening, based on their current planning.

Crews plan to strategically treat roadways with de-icer salt throughout the event and to plow any accumulation, according to DPW.

The Indy Snow Force Viewer will be activated during this weather event and will show where roads have been plowed of snow or addressed with salt.

Drivers are reminded to allow plenty of clearance near other vehicles, and keep at least three car lengths of space between your vehicle and DPW trucks.