Fortville Police Department in need of more officers

FORTVILLE, Ind. -- The Fortville Police Department says it needs to nearly double its staffing to handle the demand in the town.

Right now, there are eight full-time officers working for the department. Chief Bill Knauer said his department does not have the double coverage they need.

He explained that most of the time, there is only one officer patrolling during a shift.

According to the Bartell Formula of Manpower Allocation, the chief claims his department needs a total of 15 officers on the road.

He shared his findings with the town council last week during his annual report.