Hard and heavy showcase: Deftones announces tour with Gojira, Indianapolis concert

February 11, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Multiple exposures were combined in camera to produce this image.) Chino Moreno from Deftones performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 24, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Alternative metal giants Deftones are hitting the road this summer and have planned a stop in downtown Indianapolis.

Tour producer Live Nation said the multiplatinum, Grammy® Award-winning band will headline Deftones Summer Tour 2020 with special guests Gojira and Poppy.

Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno said, “We’re super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.”

The tour will land in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, August 27 at The Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Tickets go on sale to Friday, February 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Deftones.com.

Deftones have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over 10 million albums worldwide. The band consists of vocalist/guitarist Chino Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado, drummer Abe Cunningham, and bassist Sergio Vega.

