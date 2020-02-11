× Hawaiian-inspired café among new businesses coming to Carmel City Center

CARMEL, Ind. – Restaurant goers can get ready to say “aloha” to new businesses at the Carmel City Center, including a Hawaiian-inspired café.

Carmel City Center announced a number of new businesses that will be opening in 2020.

Manelé Café will open in summer of 2020 in the location of the former Hubbard & Cravens. Menu items include “hot” or “cold” bowls, which feature customizable ingredients ranging from Teriyaki Steak to Portobello Mushrooms, served on grain or greens, and topped with vegetables, sauces and other “toppers.” Other menu items include breakfast items like Hawaiian french toast and poi pancakes. The café will also serve beer, wine, Hawaiian shaved ice, smoothies, and Hubbard & Cravens coffee.

Other new businesses opening at the Carmel City Center include Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys and InCycle Strength.

Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys will be relocating to the City Center in time for a spring opening. The family-owned toy store has been open for 16 years. The store offers toys and books that are appropriate for infants to kids as old as 12.

InCycle Strength will also open in the spring of 2020. The full-strength training studio is an offshoot of the indoor cycling studio, InCycle.

Gary Nance Design, an architectural design firm, will round out the new arrivals when it opens in the summer of 2020.