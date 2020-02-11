IMPD staffs phone line in effort to get tips in recent Subway, quad murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced Tuesday they are taking calls in an effort to solving two recent homicide cases in the city.

IMPD said they are staffing the phone lines for 48 hours, with members from the Homicide Unit taking calls. If you have information to report on the recent murder of a Subway employee or the killing of four people on the northeast side, call 317-327-3475.

Tips can always be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).

The murder of a Subway employee on the northeast side occurred on January 27, and the killing of four people also on the city's northeast side happened on February 5.

The announcement of the staffed phone line comes as city officials continue to try and find ways to reduce violence in Indianapolis.

According to his Twitter account, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor made the announcement as he visited Praise Indy on Tuesday afternoon.