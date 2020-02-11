Police rescue person from roof of burning Richmond home

Posted 5:27 PM, February 11, 2020, by
Data pix.

RICHMOND, Ind. -- A person was saved by police officers after a home caught on fire in Richmond Tuesday morning.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the 100 block of South 11th Street near downtown Richmond just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two houses on fire.

Before fire crews could arrive, the department said an officer with the Richmond Police Department rescued a victim that was trapped on the roof. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim's condition was unknown as of the time of this report.

The department said it appears the fire spread to a second house. The department was able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.