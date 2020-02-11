Report: First month of Illinois pot sales netted nearly $40M

Customers shop for a recreational marijuana at Dispensary 33 store on January 1, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation released data showing the state’s marijuana dispensaries sold nearly $40 million worth of recreational weed in January.

Illinois residents bought more than $30.6 million, while out-of-state visitor sales totaled $8.6 million, the report shows. Dispensaries sold over 970,000 products.

The pace of sales slowed considerably from the first days of legalization. On Jan. 1, operators sold $3.2 million in pot products. Total sales hit $10.8 million by the end of the first five days of sales.

Illinois was just the second state in the Midwest to launch recreational pot sales, after Michigan.

