Russiaville man faces rape, sexual misconduct with a minor charges

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A 29-year-old Russiaville man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl after an investigation by Indiana State Police.

An investigation into the matter began Friday when a 15-year-old girl reported to the Russiaville Police Department that William A.J. Neer had raped her earlier in the day at a home in Russiaville.

A detective’s investigation revealed that Neer had committed sexual acts to the teen against her will, according to state police.

ISP says Neer and the 15-year-old girl knew each other.

On Tuesday, Neer was charged with rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.