× Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 53-year-old Timothy E. Hulse, who is missing from South Bend.

Hulse is described as standing 6’2″ tall, weighs roughly 200 pounds, has brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray coat, tan overalls and black boots.

Hulse is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Those with information on Hulse should contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.