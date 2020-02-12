× 15-year-old girl shot in leg on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 15-year-old girl is hurt after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tell us the girl was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police are investigating two separate crime scenes possibly connected with the shooting.

IMPD says the girl was found in the 4300 block of Village Trace Drive just before 2:30 a.m. Just a block away, police found a group of girls gathered at Village Bend Lane. That’s Police believe there was some kind of fight at that location and shots were fired. Officers tell us the girls are not cooperating with them.