Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind - When Angelia White wrote "Yes Sisters," she wanted all women to keep some things in mind. For one, surrounding yourself with other women who encourage, challenge and affirm you may be what you need for a positive impact on your life.

White stopped by FOX59 to discuss her book with Angela Ganote.

For more information on White, her organization, "Hope for Women," and her new book, head to the following link: Hope for Women