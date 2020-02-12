EMS workers fight for fair pay at the Statehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- EMS workers are fighting for fair pay at the Indiana Statehouse today. That’s why you may have seen several ambulances parked outside the building.

They came to testify on a bill that would allow them to charge for services that don’t result in a trip to the hospital.

Many times, EMS will arrive on scene and provide help but if they don’t transport the patient, they don’t get paid. This law would require insurance companies to cover those costs.

The bill was held after some testimony this morning. The committee chair said he wanted to give lawmakers more time to get their questions answered.

It should be heard again and voted on at a later date.

Workers fear that without this law, ambulances won't be able to continue providing these services to patients who aren't transported to the hospital. It would hurt rural areas the most.

They also say being cared for on-scene is way cheaper than getting these services at the hospital, so this bill could save patients and insurance companies money by no longer incentivizing hospital transports.

Kayla Sullivan will have more tonight from EMS workers about why they say this isn't about greed, it's about being able to provide services to patients.

This story will be updated, and check out the full report tonight on FOX59.