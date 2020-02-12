× Fishers police warn public of theft gang operation

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is warning residents of a theft gang operating within Fishers.

Earlier this month, police say a patron of the Panera Bread at 8510 East 96th Street reported her wallet had been stolen while she was dining at the restaurant.

The suspect(s) immediately traveled to the Super Target near 116th Street and I-69 and used the victim’s credit cards to purchase $5,000 in gift cards, according to FPD.

Detectives believe the suspects are members of a well-organized theft gang. These gang members normally operate in groups of two or three. The group can be made up of males and females. Authorities say they are usually well dressed and use rental cars to better blend in to up-scale communities. The gang specifically targets lunch time eateries located near large retail stores. Most of their victims are female and usually involve thefts from purses or large handbags, according to officials.

FPD offers the following safety tips: