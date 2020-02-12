Find delays and closings for schools and businesses here

Hoosiers brace for rain, snow and a wintry mix as winter storm takes aim

Posted 12:39 PM, February 12, 2020, by
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. -- A Winter Weather Advisory for central Indiana means drivers need to be mindful of the conditions this afternoon and evening.

Depending on where you live, you could get snow, rain or a wintry mix of both. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is asking drivers to avoid traveling during the storm if possible.

However, if you do have to be out, take it slow, drive defensively and give plows plenty of room.

Tonight, we'll learn what local agencies are doing ahead of the storm.

