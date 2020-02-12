Find delays and closings for schools and businesses here

Interactive Timeline | The Delphi Murders

Posted 2:52 PM, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 03:08PM, February 12, 2020
Data pix.

DELPHI, Ind. -- It’s been three years since the murders of 14-year-old Abigail Williams and 13-year-old Liberty German in Delphi, Indiana.

An investigation began on February 13, 2017 when family members reported them missing.

The search resumed in the morning, and their bodies were found around noon on February 14.

The case sparked national media attention and endless speculation as the killer remains on the loose three years later.

As of February 2020, authorities continue to hunt for the man responsible for the brutal killings of Abby and Libby.

View the comprehensive timeline of the events in the case has shocked and continues to baffle the nation:

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.