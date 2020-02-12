Jeptha Creed shares Valentine’s Day cocktail and pasta sauce recipes

Bubbles & The Bees
2 oz. Jeptha Creed honey-flavored vodka
2 oz. sweetened pomegranate juice
Topped with prosecco
Pomegranate seeds for garnish
Fill shaker with ice and pour in vodka and pomegranate juice, shake until chilled.
Strain into the chilled martini glass, garnish with pomegranate seeds to float.
A Kentucky Cuddle
2 oz. Jeptha Creed 4 grain straight bourbon whiskey
2 strawberries (fresh; washed, sliced)
½ oz. lemon juice
½ oz. maple syrup
Splash club soda
Garnish strawberry
Fill old fashioned glass with sliced strawberries, lemon juice and maple syrup. Muddle well until berries are mashed. Add bourbon then fill glass with ice. Stir well. Top with club soda and garnish with a strawberry.
Love Potion #59
1 oz. Jeptha Creed Kentucky original vodka
¾ oz. elderflower liqeuer
½ oz. lime juice
2 oz. ginger ale
1 oz. blood orange juice
Blood orange slices
Fresh thyme
In a serving glass, combine vodka, elderflower liqeuer, lime juice and ginger ale. Top glass with ice. Slowly pour in blood orange juice. Garnish with blood orange slices and fresh thyme sprigs, if desired
Vodka Sauce recipe courtesy of Iaria’s
One pound rigatoni or penne
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup diced onions
2 cloves minced garlic
Crushed red pepper to taste
3 ounces Jeptha Creed Pepper Vodka
1 cup tomato sauce
1.5 cups Heavy cream
A few basil leaves, torn
Freshly Grated Parmesan cheese
Fresh parsley, chopped
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook pasta until al dente.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil . Add onions and red pepper, stirring frequently, cook until softened, 4 to 5 minutes.
Add garlic, cook for 30 seconds
Add vodka and stir to incorporate, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan
Add tomato sauce and cream and cook, stirring frequently, until paste has coated and garlic and is beginning to darken, 5 minutes.
Add torn basil and simmer on low
Add some Parmesan and stir until melted. Turn off heat and stir in cooked pasta.
Season with salt and pepper if needed. Serve topped with parsley and more Parmesan