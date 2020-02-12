Jeptha Creed shares Valentine’s Day cocktail and pasta sauce recipes

Bubbles & The Bees

2 oz. Jeptha Creed honey-flavored vodka

2 oz. sweetened pomegranate juice

Topped with prosecco

Pomegranate seeds for garnish

Fill shaker with ice and pour in vodka and pomegranate juice, shake until chilled.

Strain into the chilled martini glass, garnish with pomegranate seeds to float.

A Kentucky Cuddle

2 oz. Jeptha Creed 4 grain straight bourbon whiskey

2 strawberries (fresh; washed, sliced)

½ oz. lemon juice

½ oz. maple syrup

Splash club soda

Garnish strawberry

Fill old fashioned glass with sliced strawberries, lemon juice and maple syrup. Muddle well until berries are mashed. Add bourbon then fill glass with ice. Stir well. Top with club soda and garnish with a strawberry.

Love Potion #59

1 oz. Jeptha Creed Kentucky original vodka

¾ oz. elderflower liqeuer

½ oz. lime juice

2 oz. ginger ale

1 oz. blood orange juice

Blood orange slices

Fresh thyme

In a serving glass, combine vodka, elderflower liqeuer, lime juice and ginger ale. Top glass with ice. Slowly pour in blood orange juice. Garnish with blood orange slices and fresh thyme sprigs, if desired

Vodka Sauce recipe courtesy of Iaria’s

One pound rigatoni or penne

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup diced onions

2 cloves minced garlic

Crushed red pepper to taste

3 ounces Jeptha Creed Pepper Vodka

1 cup tomato sauce

1.5 cups Heavy cream

A few basil leaves, torn

Freshly Grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh parsley, chopped

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook pasta until al dente.

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil . Add onions and red pepper, stirring frequently, cook until softened, 4 to 5 minutes.

Add garlic, cook for 30 seconds

Add vodka and stir to incorporate, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan

Add tomato sauce and cream and cook, stirring frequently, until paste has coated and garlic and is beginning to darken, 5 minutes.

Add torn basil and simmer on low

Add some Parmesan and stir until melted. Turn off heat and stir in cooked pasta.

Season with salt and pepper if needed. Serve topped with parsley and more Parmesan