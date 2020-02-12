Kylee’s Kitchen shows us how to make a pickle bouquet for Valentine’s Day
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Materials
- Vase or jar
- Floral foam block
- Aluminum foil
- Decorative tissue paper
- Ribbon
- Skewers
- Pickled vegetables
- Greenery like dill, swiss chard, kale, etc.
Directions
- Find a container. If you don’t have a vase, just use a pickle jar. You can keep the label on or you can remove the label by soaking the jar in warm water with dish soap and white vinegar.
- Insert foam block into jar. You can purchase floral foam block at Michael’s, Hobby Lobby, or any craft store. The foam block will help secure the skewers in place. I recommend wrapping the foam block in foil so no particle from the foam get on your food.
- Decorate with tissue paper and ribbon. You don’t want the foam block and skewers to be visible so I recommend either wrapping the vase in tissue paper and tying a ribbon to the front or stuffing tissue in the vase.
- Skewer your pickles. I recommend skewering your largest pickle pieces first and arranging them inside the vase before adding smaller pickles to fill in the empty space. Make sure to arrange the pickles at different heights.
- Fill in with greenery. Make your pickle bouquet appear fuller and camouflage skewers by adding greenery. I love the pretty red stems of swiss chard, and dill is a great addition, obviously.