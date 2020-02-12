WATCH LIVE | Countdown to Daytona: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
LIVE BLOG: Wintry mix falls in Indianapolis as northern counties get heavy snow

Posted 12:57 PM, February 12, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday for central and northern Indiana and will continue through 1 p.m. Thursday.

Roads will become slushy between 3-5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cold rain will be falling steadily in downtown through midnight. For counties to Indy’s north, this will primarily be all snow. Counties to the south of Indy will likely see only rain.

After midnight, colder air will likely force a transition from rain back to snow area-wide, which may cause issues for Thursday morning’s commute.

Follow our live blog below for updates on the weather.

