Local churches cover funeral costs for quad murder victims

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Local pastors are helping the families of the victims in a recent quadruple murder cover funeral expenses. The suddenness of the deaths caught families in a bind without insurance.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church’s congregation is taking up a special offering for the services of Jalen Roberts and Marcel Wills. One of Roberts’ family members attends church there, according to Pastor Ronald Covington.

The visitation is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral to follow on Thursday, Feb. 20. Covington said this will be a time for family and other young people who knew them to begin the grieving process.

There will be people on hand to help counsel grieving friends and family. The services are open to the public.

We are still working to confirm the service dates and times for Kimari Hunt and Braxton Ford.