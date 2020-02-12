× Messy evening ahead with wintry mix—heaviest snow up north!

Clouds are on the move this morning, as dry weather holds across the state. The morning rush hour will be just fine and dry weather will hold through early afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY begins at 1 p.m. this afternoon as a wintry mix takes hold across the state with rain, snow, and some pockets of sleet. This is a tricky system but after much analysis and discussion we feel fairly confident on the outcome!

By late afternoon for Indianapolis (3-5 p.m.) a period of snow and rain will fall. Roads will become slushy and visibility reduced along and north of I-70, as snow falls moderately at the onset. By 6:00pm, cold rain begins to move in and should fall steadily in downtown through midnight. While rain is falling in the city and all counties south, moderate snow will be falling from Lafayette to Kokomo. Heavy, wet snow will accumulate quickly and travel will likely become messy along US31, I-65 north of Lebanon and I-69 north of Anderson.

After midnight, as the storm turns east, colder air will fill back in and a transition from rain back to snow looks likely. This is when light accumulations will return to Indianapolis and create additional headaches for Thursday morning. Totals will be much lighter for downtown compared to our northern counties, so another storm that just misses the city!

Arctic air will tighten its grip by Thursday afternoon. This will cause additional snow showers, as well as more slick spots popping up! Coldest of the season on the way by Friday morning with wind chills going subzero…