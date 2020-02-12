Find delays and closings for schools and businesses here

Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 8:47 PM, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 08:48PM, February 12, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death on Indy’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just around 7:15 Wednesday evening in the 10100 block of Ellis Drive.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering two gunshot wounds, one in the shoulder and one in the hip. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police believe the shooting may be related to a disturbance that happened about 20 minutes before the shooting happened.

We will provide additional details as they become available.

