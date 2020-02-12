× Tracking the rain/snow line, messy system will end with an Arctic blast

RAIN vs SNOW

Wintry weather has returned to central Indiana Wednesday with snow and rain arriving before the evening commute. The precipitation varied from rain south to snow and sleet north with a rain/snow tug-o-war across Indianapolis and just north of a line along I-70.

A combination of cold rain and at times wet snowflakes will continue for several more hours with the rain/snow line stalling near or just north of Indianapolis. It is all about location and where it will be all snow up to a half foot of snow is possible

Snow accumulation of 4″ to 6″ is possible north and northwest with 1″ to 2″ across Indianapolis and along the I-70 corridor. Accumulation will be lighter to nothing further south. We are monitoring conditions and will update later tonight.

We’re breaking down the conditions.

Snow north of a line from Crawfordsville to Noblesville to Alexandria line will fall this evening and may be the transition zone to all snow for the rest of the overnight. A wet snow initially (good for packing) will become a lighter, fluffier snow overnight.

Below a look and the varying conditions from Boone county to Monroe county. All snow north and it is sticking while umbrellas are out at IU in Bloomington just after 6 pm.

A cold rain with at times mixed wet snow through 12 am is likely along and north of I-70 thorough Indianapolis. Little to no snow accumulation will occur until after 12 am when colder air makes a return. Snow will increase in coverage and intensity through 4 am bringing slick conditions for the morning commute.

South-central Indiana will remain as a cold rain tonight but will see snow showers toward sunrise.

ARCTIC BLAST

The coldest air of the season will follow this messy system hitting Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are falling through eh day and will bottom out it the single digits for the first time since early January. The forecast low of 5-degrees will be the coldest of the season (beating the 8-degree low in November!). Combined with the wind, the wind chill on Valentine’s day morning could be as low as -15°