6-year-old South Carolina girl found dead, police say; death treated as homicide

CAYCE, S.C. -- A missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl has been found dead.

According to Chief Byron Snellgrove, authorities are treating the death of Faye Swetlik as a homicide.

A man was also found dead in the neighborhood where she was found, Snellgrove said, reported WYFF.

The 6-year-old disappeared Monday. She'd gotten off the school bus and was last seen playing in her front yard.

Her family first noticed she was missing around 3:45 p.m. Monday. They called police around 5 p.m., setting off a large search that included more than 100 law enforcement personnel. The FBI also joined the case.

Wednesday, police said they were looking to talk to the drivers of two vehicles spotted on surveillance cameras in the neighborhood on the day she disappeared.

This week, police questioned drivers in the neighborhood and went door to door. They asked residents for doorbell or surveillance footage that may have spotted the girl and set up a dedicated hotline for tips.