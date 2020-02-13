Ball State professor won’t teach rest of semester after calling police on black student because he didn’t move seats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State professor who called police on a student during class will not teach at the university for the rest of the semester.

We first reported on the incident involving professor Shaheen Borna last month.

Ball State University senior Sultan Benson said he discovered another student sitting in his assigned seat when he arrived to his Marketing 301 class on January 21

“I just decided after the professor asked me to sit in the back, take my seat in the back. It is what it is, no problem, no harm no foul,” Benson told FOX59.

But the mood changed a half hour into the class. Another student left, and Borna asked Benson to move up.

Benson was already settled into the back—his belongings were unpacked and his laptop was charging. So he asked Borna why he needed to move.

That’s when Borna told him, “Either move your seat or I call the police."

Two campus police officers responded to the classroom, and a video shows multiple students coming to Benson’s defense. You can hear them say, “He didn’t do anything.”

Note: video contains explicit language, viewer discretion is advise

Ultimately, Benson left the classroom. He says the officers encouraged him to file a complaint.

FOX59 found Professor Borna, on-campus and asked him why Benson was removed from class.

"I respectfully decline the interview,” Borna said.

Borna later said Benson was allowed back in class Thursday and he sent a letter apologizing to Benson and the entire class.

“Dear Mr. Benson, Today, during our Marketing 310 class, a situation arose that I mishandled. I sincerely apologize for this. As a professor at Ball State University, it is my responsibility to ensure that you and all of my students receive an excellent educational experience. I am sorry that my actions today did not contribute to that. I hope you accept my sincere apology."

Benson said he didn’t feel comfortable returning to Borna’s class, so he met with the dean, and the school allowed him to change classes.

Now Ball State says the professor is done teaching for the semester.

The university released a statement about the matter Wednesday evening.

“Dr. Borna will not be teaching classes for the remainder of the semester. This decision is in the best interest of Dr. Borna and University. The decision was made to ensure continuity in the curriculum, eliminate any unnecessary distractions, and help our students complete the appropriate course expectations.”

Borna has been a member of the Ball State faculty since 1983.