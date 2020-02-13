Find delays and closings for schools and businesses here

Be Our Guest at Salsa Verde

Welcome to Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde is redefining the concept of modern, fast-casual food by proudly serving delicious dishes prepared from authentic Mexican recipes in a friendly and vibrant environment.

Established in 2012 in Yorkville, IL. Salsa Verde is a family-owned business with the idea of connecting people through enjoyable food. Our loyal customers have quickly turned what began as a mom-and-pop shop into a bigger-scale business. We have now expanded throughout the Chicago West Suburbs and Indiana.

You will receive 2 - $25 certificates.  These can both be used on the same visit, or split between two visits. 

