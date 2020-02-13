Find delays and closings for schools and businesses here

FBI, Indianapolis police seeking to locate wanted felon

Posted 3:28 PM, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 03:35PM, February 13, 2020

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and its partners in Indianapolis law enforcement are asking the public to help locate a wanted felon.

Officials are seeking information on James Taylor, 25, of Indianapolis.

FBI said Taylor has an active federal violation of probation warrant from a pharmaceutical business robbery, and a felony warrant out of Marion County for theft.

Taylor is also wanted for questioning regarding recent bank robberies, which have occurred in Marion County.

Anyone with information on Taylor or his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 317.595.4000 or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.8477.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.