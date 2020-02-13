FBI, Indianapolis police seeking to locate wanted felon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and its partners in Indianapolis law enforcement are asking the public to help locate a wanted felon.

Officials are seeking information on James Taylor, 25, of Indianapolis.

FBI said Taylor has an active federal violation of probation warrant from a pharmaceutical business robbery, and a felony warrant out of Marion County for theft.

Taylor is also wanted for questioning regarding recent bank robberies, which have occurred in Marion County.

Anyone with information on Taylor or his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 317.595.4000 or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.8477.