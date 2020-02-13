Get your fix at Girl Scout cookie booths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Valentine's Day is especially sweet this year. That is the first day the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana will operate their cookie booths at grocery stores and other retailers.

If you do not carry cash, you can pay with a credit card. It's made possible thanks to First Financial Bank.

All boxes cost $5.

If you buy a box on February 14 and 15, First Financial Bank will match up to 600 boxes. Those boxes will then be donated to Operation: Cookie Drop. The program gives cookies to local military service members, veterans and first responders.

You can find the nearest booth near you on the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app or girlscoutcookie.org.