× Hope Hicks expected to return to White House

WASHINGTON– President Donald Trump’s former communications director Hope Hicks is expected to return to the White House in an adviser role, a White House official confirmed to CNN.

Hicks will not be returning to the communications department, but she will be “working closely” with Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well as White House political director, Brian Jack, the official said.

“There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks. We are excited to have her back on the team,” Kushner said in a statement.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham added in a statement that she’s “beyond thrilled to welcome Hope back to the White House.”

Her return to the executive branch has been under consideration for a while, though it has been unclear, initially, if she would come back before the 2020 presidential election, one source said.

Bloomberg first reported Hicks’ return to the White House.

Hicks resigned from her role as communications director in 2018, a day after she told lawmakers in closed-door testimony that she had told white lies in the course of her duties.

The panel interviewed Hicks about any knowledge she has of contacts that occurred between other Trump associates and Russians.

Hicks appeared to have firsthand knowledge of a number of key events that shaped the first year of the Trump White House, including being on Air Force One when the initial misleading statement about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russians was crafted.

Her departure also came in the wake of a scandal involving former senior aide Rob Porter, whose public defense Hicks helped craft while also dating him at the time.

Porter resigned in disgrace after two of his ex-wives publicly accused him of domestic abuse.

Following her departure, she worked as the chief communications officer at Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News.

She was once the recipient of Trump’s repeated phone calls, the witness to his angriest moments, and according to other campaign aides, the person who steamed wrinkles out of his pants. Hicks was also one of the few trusted aides who was often spotted in the White House residence.

But her relationship with Trump shifted dramatically after she left the White House.

While testifying last June, Hicks told lawmakers she has only spoken to Trump between five and 10 times since she left the White House.

However, Hicks remained in close contact with Kushner and other top White House aides.

A onetime model, Hicks joined the Trump Organization working in public relations with Ivanka Trump and moved to Trump’s presidential campaign early in the race. She remained one of the few aides to follow him from his political beginnings to the White House.

Hicks maintained a close relationship not just with the President — who called her “Hopey” — but with members of his family, including Ivanka Trump and Kushner.

At the White House, Hicks carried out her previous communications role barely uttering a single word in public — no television interviews and only a few scattered appearances at microphones alongside Trump.