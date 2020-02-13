Mooresville teen raises money for scoreboard at League of Miracles field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBY, Ind. — Caleb Disney loves baseball, but he loves scoreboards even more.

“Caleb has been fascinated with numbers since he was very little,” says Kimberly Harmon, Caleb’s mom.

Caleb plays baseball at the League of Miracles in Camby. The League of Miracles was built to give kids with special needs a place to play ball. Caleb has been with the league since it started and since then he’s had his eyes on the outfield.

“I was sad we didn’t have a scoreboard,” said Caleb, a junior at Mooresville High School.

Caleb has been with the League of Miracles for years and that entire time, he’s wanted a scoreboard.

“He constantly asks, 'When are we going to get a scoreboard?' and it’s also not been in the budget,” said Harmon.

The League of Miracles doesn’t keep score but is planning to expand to host adult leagues, and those teams may want a scoreboard for their games. Caleb knew the plan to expand was the perfect pitch for him to take a swing at.

“I raised some money,” said Caleb.

Over the weekend, the 17-year-old and some of his really good friends held a one-day auction on Facebook.

“It was mostly pies, cakes, breads, there was a lasagna, steaks not the kinds of things you would think would raise $13,000, but it did,” said Harmon.

Through donations, Caleb raised more than enough money for the scoreboard. He helped pick it out, and he already has a picture of it on his phone.

“It’s the League of Miracles scoreboard, but in my heart, it’ll always be Caleb’s scoreboard. It’ll always be a reminder of what great things our community is capable of,” said Harmon.

Jim Irsay and the Colts even helped and donated $15,000. The plan is for the scoreboard to be installed at the start of the season. The league will use the extra money raised for other projects.