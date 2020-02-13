Several counties under travel advisories as Hoosiers deal with winter storm

Video above from our newsgathering partners at CBS4
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As Hoosiers deal with the effects of a winter storm, several counties have travel advisories in place.
As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, nearly three dozen Indiana counties were under yellow travel advisories. It's the lowest level of a local travel advisory. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous conditions. Drivers should use extra caution when a yellow travel advisory is in effect.
Here are the counties with travel advisories:
- Adams
- Benton
- Blackford
- Boone
- Carroll
- Cass
- Clinton
- Delaware
- Fayette
- Fountain
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Grant
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Hancock
- Henry
- Howard
- Huntington
- Jay
- Kosciusko
- Lake
- Madison
- Marshall
- Monroe
- Owen
- Randolph
- Rush
- St. Joseph
- Starke
- Tippecanoe
- Tipton
- Vermillion
- Wells
- White
